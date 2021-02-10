Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Ties in Parliament, loan-to-value ratios, essential workers and history

9 minutes to read

Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi wearing a tiki, instead of a tie, during Question Time in Parliament, on February 9. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Fit to be tied
I feel shocked and, frankly, angry that - in 2021, and at a time when we are facing so many issues - there was so little support for Rawiri Waititi and his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.