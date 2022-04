The crash was reported at 11.30am. Photo / Bevan Conley

The three vehicle crash on Remutaka Hill Rd has been cleared and all lanes have reopend.

Emergency services rushed to the collision which was reported at 11.30am, about two kilometres short of the Featherston side of the mountain's summit.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson told the Heral there were no injuries and no one was taken to hospital.

According to police, the three vehicles have all been towed and one lane reopened.