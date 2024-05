Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a serious crash in Waterview, Auckland, on Friday morning.

The crash, involving three cars, in the westbound lanes on Great North Rd, was reported to police about 8.25am.

Police said initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.