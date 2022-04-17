Three shots fired after armed police swarm on Massey house, one man in custody

Three gunshots were heard, with Armed Offenders entering Cherry Tree Place. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man is in custody after three shots were fired during a standoff with police in West Auckland early this morning.

Armed police swarmed on a property in Cherry Tree Place, off Don Buck Rd, in the suburb of Massey.

Police had been told about a disorder event at 2.15am.

When officers arrived a firearm was pointed at police, Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

The scene was cordoned off while awaiting the armed offenders squad.

"The man discharged the firearm three times at random," Hassan said.

No injuries were reported.

A man, 28, was later taken into custody and would appear in Waitakere District Court today on a range of charges including firearms-related charges.

Armed police respond to an incident in Massey early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A photographer at the scene said he heard what sounded like three gunshots at one point and saw members of the armed offenders squad entering Cherry Tree Place.

He also saw a negotiations team as well as a specialist St John ambulance unit there.

"Armed offenders squad members with non-lethal weapons - shields, night vision and other accessories moved in shortly after the incident unfolded," he said.

"At least two dozen police vehicles, three St John ambulances and the Eagle helicopter are in attendance."