Three people seriously injured following a crash in Wellington

Police attended the scene shortly after 8am. Photo / File

Three people have been seriously injured following a two-car vehicle collision in Wellington this morning.

Police responded to the crash on the corner of Upland Rd and Glen Rd in Kelburn at 8.20am.

Wellington Free Ambulance was notified of the crash shortly after 8am.

Three people were treated at the scene, and taken to hospital about an hour later.

A spokesperson from Capital & Coast District Health Board said all three patients were in a stable condition in Wellington Hospital's emergency department.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the road was blocked for about an hour but is clear now.