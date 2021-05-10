Traffic congestion after crashes on three Auckland motorways

This crash on the southern motorway was cleared at 7.20am but congestion is likely to continue. Photo / NZTA

This crash on the southern motorway was cleared at 7.20am but congestion is likely to continue. Photo / NZTA

Traffic chaos is likely to continue around several key Auckland routes this morning after five crashes on three different motorways.

Three crashes happened between 7am and 7.20am and while all lanes were cleared before 7.30am, congestion is expected as commuters head to work and beyond.

Two further crashes have since happened on State Highway 16, Northwestern Motorway - on north and southbound lanes. NZTA Waka Kotahi is now urging motorists to pass with care and slow down.

A crash at 8.05am is blocking the left northbound just prior to Te Atatu Rd off-ramp, while another crash, at 8.15am is blocking the right lane southbound after Patiki Rd.

Earlier, a crash on the Lincoln Rd interchange on SH 16 at 7am blocked two lanes south after Lincoln Rd.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 8:15AM

A crash is blocking the right lane southbound after Patiki Rd. Pass with care. Expect further delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/SaS5KxD0bG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 10, 2021

It was cleared at 7.20am and Waka Kotahi NZTA asked people to avoid the area or expect "long delays" from Westgate.

At 7.05am, another crash happened on State Highway 1, Southern Motorway, which partly blocked the right northbound lane after the Redoubt Rd on-ramp in Manukau.

It was also cleared at 7.20am.

UPDATE 7:20AM

This crash now cleared from lanes. Expect ongoing delays with emergency services still on scene. ^TP https://t.co/kb1AXKO44w — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 10, 2021

At the same time a crash happened on SH18, Upper Harbour Motorway, and blocked the right eastbound lane for about five minutes.

The collision happened just after the upper harbour bridge, adjacent to the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp.

Motorists were urged to merge with care and expect delays.