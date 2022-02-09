The crash happened on Old North Road in Kumeū and parts of the road are now closed. Photo / Google Maps

Three people have been injured - one critically - after a serious crash in Kumeū this morning.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of the two-car crash.

St John was called to the crash on Old North Rd at 11.20am and sent seven vehicles.

UPDATE 10/02/22 11:21: Traffic incident in Kumeu. 3 patients treated 3 patients transported to various destinationsFor more details refer to Police . https://t.co/exbOCURLCN — St John (@StJohnAlerts) February 9, 2022

Three patients were treated at the scene and one person was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, according to a St John media alert. They were transported to various destinations.

The police Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, a police statement said.

OLD NORTH RD, KUMEU - 12:00PM

A serious crash has closed a section of Old North Rd in Kumeu at the intersections of Old Railway Rd, Riverhead Rd, Coatesville-Riverhead Hwy and #SH16. Follow the detour route and allow additional time for your journey. ^MF pic.twitter.com/3IflPsHXod — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 9, 2022

Old North Rd between Old Railway Rd and Riverhead Rd is expected to be closed for some time.

A detour is in place and Auckland Transport is warning motorists to allow additional time for their journey.