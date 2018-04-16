Three people hospitalised following crash near Akaroa

A St John spokesman said two patients were in a serious condition, and one of them had been transported by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital. Photo / File

Three people have been taken to hospital after being trapped in a vehicle when it crashed into a body of water this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 75 in Gebbies Valley, near Akaroa, at 12.01pm.

"Three people were reported as being trapped in their vehicle, which was surrounded by water," she said.

A St John spokesman said two patients were in a serious condition, and one of them had been transported by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Two other people were in a moderate and minor condition.

The second patient in a serious condition and a person in a moderate condition were transported to hospital by ambulance, while the forth patient was treated at the scene.

Neither police or St John were able to confirm where the car became submerged in water, but both Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere are in the area.