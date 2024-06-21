The pre-dawn rescue occurred near Hen and Chicken Islands near Whangārei.

Three men who abandoned their sinking boat near Hen and Chicken islands have been saved in a dramatic early morning rescue.

A distress call was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at 3.30am and Coastguard Whangārei volunteers responded immediately, launching the rescue vessel Circa Rescue.

New Zealand Police also joined the rescue operation, deploying the Eagle helicopter which spotted the vessel and three men in the water at 4.38am.

The men were successfully retrieved from the water and transported to shore at Mangawhai Heads.

Two of the men were taken to Whangārei Hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter, while the third was transported by road.

“We’re immensely relieved and grateful that the men were wearing lifejackets, which ensured they gave themselves the best chance of survival in the dark of night and cold water,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

“We’d like to thank the volunteers who didn’t hesitate to leave the comfort of their homes to help these three men return to their loved ones.”

The spokesperson further acknowledged everyone else involved in the swift response and co-ordination of the rescue operation.