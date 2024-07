Three people have been injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Mount Cook Road.

Three people have been injured in a crash on Mount Cook Road, near the Tekapo-Twizel Rd.

A police spokesman said police received a report of the crash just before 10.30am.

“Two people have been seriously injured with a third person moderately injured,” the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances, two first response units, one rapid response unit, two managers, one Prime vehicle, and three helicopters have been sent to the scene.