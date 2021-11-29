Voyager 2021 media awards
Three hurt in Oamaru crash after driver suffers medical event

The crash happened at the corner of Thames St and Wear St this morning. Photo / Rebecca Ryan

NZ Herald

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Oamaru.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash at the corner of Thames St and Wear St at 7.42am today.

A St John spokesperson confirmed that three people were injured and one was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The two other patients, one in a moderate condition and the other in a minor condition, were taken to Oamaru Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said it was believed one of the drivers had a medical event.