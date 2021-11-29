SH1 near Kaikōura closed after crash between ute and truck

State Highway One near Kaikōura is partially blocked after a Ute and tanker collided. Photo / NZH

State Highway 1 near Kaikōura is partially blocked after a ute and tanker collided.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the Ellerton Railway Overbridge about 11.10am.

A police spokesperson said nobody has been injured in the crash.

"However, the road is blocked and is likely to remain so for several hours until the heavy vehicles can be removed."

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the road is expected to reopen by 4pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel as there are no suitable diversions.