A man has appeared in court charged with threatening grievous bodily harm against breakfast radio host Mike Hosking.

The charge follows a text message which contained an alleged threat against the Newstalk ZB host on Tuesday. The nature of the threat is unclear.

The 52-year-old appeared in Auckland District Court via audio visual link on Friday morning wearing a red football shirt.

He was remanded on bail without plea and granted interim name suppression until his next court appearance in February.

Under his bail conditions, the man was instructed not to have any contact with Hosking, including via social media, and not to visit the Newstalk ZB office in Auckland.

He was also instructed not to threaten or use violence, and not to drink alcohol.

The man said "thank you very much" while he clasped his hands together and nodded to the courtroom.

It's not the first time Hosking has been subject to violent threats.

Sinapati Tuugasala, 60, was charged with threatening to kill Hosking but was discharged without conviction in March last year.

Tuugasala made a call to Newstalk ZB after he "took umbrage" at Hosking's comments to the Prime Minister during a "robust" interview.

Hosking had made the suggestion to Jacinda Ardern that she improve her Covid-19 response because: "you got caught with your pants down", and Tuugasala misinterpreted the idiom because English is his second language.

