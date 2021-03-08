Man who made death threat against broadcaster Mike Hosking discharged without conviction

Mike Hosking speaking to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man charged with threatening to kill broadcaster Mike Hosking has been discharged without conviction, because of the impact a conviction would have on his employment.

Sinapati Tuugasala, 60, appeared at Manukau District Court today in relation to a death threat he made against the Newstalk ZB breakfast radio host on August 26 last year.

The courtroom heard how he made a call to Newstalk ZB when Tuugasala "took umbrage" at Hosking's comments to the Prime Minister during a "robust" interview.

Tuugasala's legal counsel David Wang said he took the idiom Hosking used about "getting caught with your pants down" as a literal thing rather than figure of speech because his English is limited. His first language is Samoan. Tuugasala has lived in New Zealand since 2004.

"He misunderstood why that line was used against Prime Minister Ms Ardern. He understands what the interview was about but not the direct meaning of that line.

"He took the line in literal meaning, he thought Hosking was directly referring to Ms Ardern with her pants down."

In his call to Newstalk ZB, Tuugasala asked for Hosking's personal phone number, and when it was not given to him, he threatened to go into the studio and kill him the next morning.

Tuugasala had heard the interview after a "long shift" as a security guard at border control at Auckland International Airport, where he had worked for 18 months.

Police say the death threat was persistent, but not pre-meditated.

Tuugasala pleaded guilty and offered to apologise to Hosking in person, as part of restorative justice. This did not go ahead, but a letter of apology was provided to court.

In an affidavit, Tuugasala said he considered that Prime Minister Ardern had done a good job in leading the country in its response to Covid-19.

Tuugasala has no previous convictions.

