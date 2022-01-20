PM Jacinda Ardern has her turn at firing questions back at journalists Tova O'Brien and Jessica Mutch McKay plus gets a special gift from Jono & Ben in their Christmas interview. Video / The Hits

It is "archaic" to think that radio and television breakfast news shows are not in direct competition with one another, Discovery has said in its restraint of trade dispute with outgoing political editor Tova O'Brien.

Discovery argued at an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) hearing this afternoon that Newshub's The AM Show will compete for the same audiences and advertising dollars as O'Brien's new radio show with MediaWorks.

"Tova and The AM Show will be live, at the same time, on weekday mornings, meaning audiences looking for that content will need to make a choice to turn to Tova's show, the AM Show, or another show," Discovery's lawyer Peter Kiely said in closing submissions.

Kiely said O'Brien's show would run from 6.30-9am every weekday. The launch date for the new breakfast show on Today FM hasn't been confirmed but is rumoured to be this month.

O'Brien was informed in October she would be prevented from hosting the radio show for three months because of a restraint of trade clause in her Discovery contract.

The clause is based on the notion that MediaWorks is a direct competitor to Newshub, which O'Brien contested.

She took the issue to the ERA, which will now decide whether O'Brien's new radio show is similar to her former role as a TV political editor.

A determination is expected in writing next week, following a three-day hearing.

Discovery submits that O'Brien would be taking intimate knowledge of Newshub to a direct competitor, potentially to its benefit, and that "breathing space" is needed.

Kiely said O'Brien was well aware of what the restraint of trade clause meant when she signed a new contract at Discovery.

"She went into the new role with her eyes open. The clause was there, and she signed it after taking legal advice.

"Tova did not make an attempt to obtain or negotiate written consent from Discovery to waive or reduce the restraints when [head of news Sarah Bristow] notified her of the clause in October."

He also pointed to a MediaWorks promotional video of O'Brien, which included two shots of the Beehive.

"The Beehive equals politics. When you think of the Beehive, you think politics and Tova.

"That's exactly the inference MediaWorks wanted to give to you. Politics and political news will be a key part of her new role."

He said O'Brien didn't seek authorisation from Discovery - who is still her employer - to release a direct quote promoting her new MediaWorks radio show in a press release.

But O'Brien's lawyer Charlotte Parkhill said her client endured "bullying" in her final days with Discovery and she is "devastated" to be taking her fight to the ERA.

"Why would you want to become a talented person if your employer can trap you for months on end?

"It is not in the public interest for Tova to be restrained from working in her chosen profession."

Former Newshub political editor Tova O'Brien is soon to host a new radio show at MediaWorks. Photo / Supplied

Parkhill said skill and talent should not be restrained, and the "only possible benefit" of the restraint of trade would be to cause a competitive disadvantage to MediaWorks.

Discovery's refusal to engage in O'Brien's offer of taking annual leave near the end of her time at Newshub was "unfair", Parkhill said.

"This is bullying by Discovery, and she is devastated to be here fighting this case."

O'Brien announced her resignation at the beginning of November last year in time to finish at Discovery before Christmas, take a month's leave, and finish her contract in time for Today FM's launch by the end of this month.

But Discovery said a sudden departure of a political editor would have been detrimental to Newshub, and enforced the three-month restraint of trade.

A three-day hearing at the ERA has taken place between O'Brien and Discovery in Auckland.

"The fact that she's now got the job in the radio station with her name on it, is because she worked for [Discovery] in a high-profile position," said ERA member Marija Urlich.

O'Brien often appeared on The AM Show and was broadcast on TV3 and Magic Talk radio - harking back to when MediaWorks owned the radio and TV networks.

Restraint of trade clauses are designed to prevent employees from jumping ship to work for a competitor.

In this case, Discovery will have to convince the ERA that O'Brien's new radio show is similar to her former role as a TV political editor.

MediaWorks previously owned TV3 but sold its TV arm to Discovery in September 2020. Now O'Brien is jumping back to MediaWorks.