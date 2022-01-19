Harry Styles was due to tour Australia and New Zealand this year. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles was due to tour Australia and New Zealand this year. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles has axed his New Zealand tour dates.

The British pop star who rose to fame as part of the boy band One Direction was due to tour Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

"Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, The Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022. The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly," a statement on Live Nation's website reads.

"To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can't believe it's been four years. I can't wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time," Styles wrote in a statement.

"I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can't wait to see you. H."

A new tour will be worked towards, and all ticket holders will receive full refunds. Fans who have held on to their tickets for the Love On Tour shows will be able to access a priority purchase window for the new Australia and New Zealand tour dates when they are announced.

Fans can register for a pre-sale waitlist to secure their spot.

The tour's cancellation signals further uncertainty for international music events. Last week Rod Stewart announced his April tour dates could no longer go ahead due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Ongoing uncertainty due to the current Omicron outbreak also forced cancellations of summer music festivals including Northern Bass and the annual Summer Concert Tour.