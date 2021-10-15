Thousands raised for Nola Todd - Whanganui High School deputy principal hit by car

Nola Todd is expected to be at the Burwood Spinal Unit in Christchurch for the next three to six months as she recovers from the accident. Photo / Supplied

Close to $40,000 has been raised for Whanganui's Nola Todd as she continues to recover from injuries sustained after being hit by a car while out walking.

The incident happened in Whanganui on Friday, August 13 and Todd sustained significant injuries to her neck and spinal cord.

She was flown to the Burwood Spinal Unit in Christchurch shortly after the incident, where she underwent surgery to fuse together some of the vertebrae in her neck.

Todd, a deputy principal at Whanganui High School, is expected to remain at the rehabilitation centre in Christchurch for the next three to six months.

In the wake of the accident, the community has rallied behind Todd and her family, raising close to $40,000 through various different streams.

A Givealittle page was set up by Todd's daughter Riley, which has raised over $36,000 as of Wednesday.

Daughter Riley Stewart said the whole family had been blown away and humbled by everyone who had helped them.

"We have significant costs to cover while we split our time between Mum, and our own young families in our respective cities.

"All funds will go towards costs associated with travel and accommodation, while we navigate this complicated journey together. As you can imagine, the money raised takes a huge weight off our shoulders so that we can get to Christchurch."

Todd's son Perry Stewart, who was working in America at the time of the accident, was fortunate to land a spot in MIQ and be able to return to New Zealand so he could be by his mother's side.

"The support we have received as a family is truly humbling and just goes to show how influential people can be."

Local Domino's owner Neeraj Vishwakarma heard what had happened to Todd and quickly started organising a 'doughraiser' to raise funds for the family.

"Supporting my community is a huge focus for me. I always look out for people and families in need and I saw the family's post on our local community Facebook page," said Vishwakarma.

"It got delayed due to level 4 lockdown but our commitment was there and as soon as we could, we were pleased to be able to help."

The store donated $1 from every pizza sold and raised a total of $600.

"Nola has spent so much of her working life supporting the youth of Whanganui, so it's only right that we all pull together now to support her."

Whanganui Athletic 1st XI captain Matt Calvert made the most of being in lockdown, running 20km a day for a week in an effort to raise money for Todd.

Some 100km later, Calvert had raised $2500 for Todd.

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said the accident was a huge shock to the school and they are regularly in touch.

"Nola has great attitude, energy, enthusiasm and determination. We hope to see Nola back at school again sometime next year - whenever she feels she is ready to return."

Riley Stewart said there was a very long and bumpy road ahead for her mother, but she was determined.

"She already has goals for her recovery, and wants to return home as soon as she is able, with a long term goal of one day going back to work."