Contractors dig up the pedestrian crossing at Hayr Rd, Three Kings. Photo / Bernard Orsman

Auckland Transport is ripping up a new raised pedestrian crossing designed to last 40 years that was only installed last year.

Contractors began digging up the concrete crossing on Hayr Rd at Three Kings on Tuesday, starting with work on one lane to allow motorists to keep using the road with traffic management measures.

Contractors told the Herald the crossing, which includes a pedestrian island, was being ripped up to reinstate the road. The contractors have started putting in boxing to put back the kerb.

“They make them. We break them,” one worker said.

Local resident Ken Buckley said ripping up the crossing is crazy and typical of Auckland Transport. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Questions over two days to AT about the reason for removing the crossing and the costs have gone unanswered.

Ken Buckley, who lives on Warren Ave that joins Hayr Rd, was amazed AT was taking away the crossing.

“It’s just crazy and typical of Auckland Transport. It’s only my money they are spending, and I’m not particularly happy.

“Apart from the cost of putting it in Hayr Rd. What’s the cost of taking it away?” he wanted to know.

Another nearby resident, who only wanted to be known by his first name Forster, was furious with AT for the spend of ratepayers’ money, saying someone had approved the crossing and turned round months later and said “that’s no good, take it out”.

The new pedestrian crossing on Hayr Rd, Three Kings, is being ripped out by contractors this week. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“I’m totally unhappy. Somebody needs to take responsibility and be fired.”

Another person who uses Hayr Rd to and from work and did not want to be named said, “The crossing is the raised type and seems high spec. I don’t mind them building quality but to rip it up so soon is a waste is money.”

The case comes hot on the heels of Mayor Wayne Brown lashing out at AT over the amount of money being spent on pedestrian crossings.

Brown said AT has “lost the plot” after the Herald revealed AT is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars installing pedestrian crossings when Wellington City Council is spending tens of thousands of dollars.

AT has chewed through $6m on 12 signalised crossings at an average cost of $500,000 and is in the process of spending close to another $7m on 15 more crossings as part of a road safety programme.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has lashed out at Auckland Transport over the cost of pedestrian crossings. Photo / Michael Craig

“The public don’t like that sort of money being wasted. AT spend so much money doing things that everyone else does cheaper,” Brown said.

In response to Brown’s comments, an AT spokesperson said it had “changed our approach” and “would be looking at different options going forward”.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has also weighed in on the issue, saying it is unacceptable how much AT is managing to spend on new raised platforms and speed bumps.

“Not only is this a significant cost but the increasing number of these raised platforms that have been installed, particularly on busy roads, simply increases travel times and reduces the productivity of the network,” he said.

AT chief executive Dean Kimpton has said concrete crossings last for up to 40 years, compared to asphalt crossings that last for 10 years.

Bernard Orsman is an award-winning reporter who has been covering Auckland’s local politics and transport since 1998. Before that, he worked in the parliamentary press gallery for six years.



