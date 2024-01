The cost of a new pedestrian crossing in Wellington is tens of thousands of dollars. The cost in Auckland is several hundred thousand dollars.

These figures come from the 2021-2022 financial year when Auckland Transport chewed through $6 million on 12 signalised crossings at an average cost of $500,000 and Wellington City Council built four cheaper, non-signalised raised crossings for $119,000.

Even non-signalised crossings in Auckland come with a hefty price tag, such as a crossing at Williamson Ave in Grey Lynn that cost $490,000.