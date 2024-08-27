Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The hospitality sector is in crisis - we all need to support the industry - Steve Armitage

By Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ
Other·
5 mins to read
Ponsonby's SPQR is one of several high-profile establishments to have closed their doors this year. Photo / Ella Wilks

Ponsonby's SPQR is one of several high-profile establishments to have closed their doors this year. Photo / Ella Wilks

THREE KEY FACTS

Steve Armitage is the chief executive of Hospitality New Zealand, which represents hospitality and accommodation operators.

OPINION

The hospitality industry is a cornerstone of New Zealand’s culture and economy, from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand