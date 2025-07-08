Advertisement
The hard questions NZ must ask about the claimed economic benefits of fast-track mining projects - Opinion

By Glenn Banks - The Conversation
The Government’s rationale for new mines is rarely interrogated. Photo / Grant Bradley

Professor of Geography, School of People, Environment and Planning, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University

THE FACTS

  • Debate on fast-tracking mining projects highlights environmental impacts and the need for economic scrutiny.
  • Most capital spend in mining is offshore, with minimal local economic benefits and tax contributions.
  • Proposals include ensuring a fair local share of mining profits and considering community development agreements.

Much of the debate about the fast-track applications by a number of new or extended mining projects has, understandably, focused on their environmental impacts. But the other side of the equation – economic growth and investment, the Government’s rationale for new mines – is

