Resources Minister Shane Jones released a draft strategy for mineral mining yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Resources Minister Shane Jones, who yesterday released a draft strategy for mineral mining, aiming to double the sector’s export value to $2 billion by 2035.

Shane Jones:

The Resources Minister was in Blackball on the West Coast yesterday launching a nationwide mineral bonanza to double mining exports to $2 billion over the next decade. Fair to say the Greens and Labour were in his sights but can we say no lizards and skinks were harmed in the making of this interview?

Samuel Whitelock:

We find our most capped All Black, Farmstrong Ambassador and soon-to-be farmer finishing out his rugby career in France. But when the prodigal son returns will he be sheep and beef farming in Hawke’s Bay or milking cows in Manawatū?

Dan Hodgen:

North Canterbury farmer and former member of the Federated Farmers meat and wool executive, updates the situation on the ground, where the ongoing drought is going from bad to worse.

Phil Ropiha:

We kick off our STIHL Chainsaw Safety Week promotion and it’s your chance to win one of seven 14″ chainsaws, valued at $425, over the next seven days.

Toby Williams:

Farmers and politicians are no strangers to a stoush over rules and regulations, but they’ll be going head-to-head in a different way this weekend. To support farmers still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle, a Federated Farmers versus Parliament fundraiser sporting tournament is being held in Gisborne on Saturday. With more than a quarter of Parliament turning up to play rugby or netball, the event has already raised close to $300,000.

