“It’s great to be able to connect back with home,” she told The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

It was early days for the partnership and Carrington said she would take it “year by year”.

She said Zespri has released an “awesome” 90-second cinematic short film to launch the relationship and she looked forward to promoting Zespri worldwide.

While Carrington shows no signs of slowing down in her sporting achievements, the ambassador role could lead to a new career when she finally hangs up her paddle.

“I’ve never had to be in the corporate world other than this ambassador role,” she said.

“There will be a lot to learn over the next four years with Zespri and how they operate.

“That’s probably just something for me to work out and understand over our relationship going forward.”

She said Kiwis were lucky to have access to a superfood such as kiwifruit “all through the year”.

As for the product itself, Carrington said she was partial to Zespri’s SunGold brand.

“I’ve only recently tried the RubyRed and that was quite nice, but I really do enjoy the gold.

“But I mean, it’s not fair to have a favourite, right?”