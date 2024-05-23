Federated Farmers board members Richard McIntyre (left) and Wayne Langford have dusted off their rugby boots for the match. Photo / Federated Farmers

RNZ

Politicians and farmers are putting on their boots this Saturday to take part in a rugby fundraiser to support farmers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Federated Farmers said there was originally a goal to raise $150,000, but now that has doubled to $300,000 to help purchase fencing equipment for around 150 affected farmers.

The group’s meat and wool chairman, Toby Williams, said there was a good mix of talent.

“We’ve got two co-captains, we’ve got Peene Henare, and Simon Watts as the co-captains,” he said.

“We’ve got Todd McClay and Mark Mitchell, James Meager, Ryan Hamilton and Greg O’Connor all playing.

“Tom Rutherford’s put his hand up to be the referee for the game, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Williams said the politicians have a good chance of taking home the trophy.

“I would suggest probably the parliamentary team, they do play in the senior club competition down in Wellington and our guys are sort of cobbled together ... but I think it will be a pretty close game,” he said.

A netball game will also take place tomorrow as part of the fundraiser.

There were also some big names playing in that match, including the Minister for Social Development Louise Upston and MP Barbara Edmonds - the co-captains.

Toby Williams said there has been a lot of financial support and donations so far.

“We got these auctions on Trade Me at the moment under Gizzy Feds [Gisborne Federated Farmers] if people want to jump on and have a look.

“We got some hunting auctions and fishing auctions and things like that, and memorabilia that has been donated so it’s pretty good, it is pretty overwhelming really,” he said.

The netball game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday and the rugby game at 2pm.

Both matches will take place at Ngatapa Sports Club in Patutahi, Gisborne.

- RNZ



