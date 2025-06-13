Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Greenpeace warns Govt oil/gas ban reversal will open up mining across NZ

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Resources Minister Shane Jones is calling for mining companies to restart oil and gas exploration in New Zealand. Photo / Mike Scott

Resources Minister Shane Jones is calling for mining companies to restart oil and gas exploration in New Zealand. Photo / Mike Scott

Greenpeace is sounding the alarm as Government minister Shane Jones extols the benefits of reversing the oil and gas exploration ban, including opening up “all acreage” of New Zealand for mining.

Jones, speaking at the Asia Pacific Energy Assembly in Singapore this week in his capacity as Resources and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics