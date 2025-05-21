“As soon as we pass the various bits of legislation pertaining to the Budget, it’s next up.”

He said the Government was able to come to a compromise with the seabed drilling industry, but clarified that this would not mean leaving the platforms up, and it would be following an “industry standard” overseas.

“Well, we need to ensure that, when decommissioning takes place, it’s done not at the level of the Taj Mahal, but it’s comparable with international best practice.

“At the same time, if it comes to pass that some of the infrastructure has to stay in place, providing that we’ve closed off the possibility of spillage of any residual oil and whatnot.

“And we’ve left an opportunity for a future minister and owners of the assets to meet a high threshold, but at the same time, we can make a judgment.”

He said he was not afraid to “trigger” the Greens.

“If we are unable to continually, I don’t know, generate an economic surplus in New Zealand, we’re not going to be able to afford anything.”

He also hinted at the possible announcement of lower mining royalties as a part of today’s Budget and told people to “pay attention today”. He would not give any details.

In January, Jones laid out a plan to double the mining industry’s exports to $3 billion by 2035.

Documents released by Jones presented a “transformative vision for the sector and identify minerals essential to our economy.”

“I’ve spoken at length about how a lack of long-term strategic direction has hindered this country in reaping the economic and security benefits our natural resources present.”

The creation of the strategy and list was part of the coalition agreement between New Zealand First and National to investigate the country’s mineral resources, including vanadium, and devise a plan to develop opportunities.