Capital Markets: Fast-track ‘real game-changer’ for mining

By Grant Bradley
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Snowy River's underground gold mine project at Reefton is targeting gold production by the end of 2026.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Gold prices are soaring, attracting big companies to invest in New Zealand’s mineral sector.
  • The Government aims to lift mineral exports to $3 billion by 2035, with new operations underway.
  • Federation Mining’s Reefton project is set to create 250 jobs and contribute $350 million.

A minerals group says New Zealand’s time to shine is here with gold prices soaring and a new regulatory regime attracting interest from big companies that could spend hundreds of millions of dollars here developing operations.

Josie Vidal, chief executive of the New Zealand Minerals Council (formerly

Latest from Capital markets report