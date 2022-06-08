Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

The deeply personal feud driving Auckland's war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs

6 minutes to read
The house on Mirage Place, Beach Haven was targeted just after 5am Saturday. Video / Hayden Woodward

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

A terrifying spate of drive-by shootings across Auckland has highlighted the violent and entrenched divide between the city's warring gangs. As police scramble to regain order, communities are on edge amid fears an innocent victim

