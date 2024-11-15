Advertisement
The Christchurch Show safety concerns: Bolts seen ‘falling out’ of A&P show rollercoaster

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
WorkSafe have been asked to check out fairground rides at The Christchurch Show.

Safety inspectors are attending the A&P in Christchurch today to check a popular children’s ride after people reported seeing “bolts falling out”.

WorkSafe told the Herald their inspectors would make inquiries into the Cartoon Coaster ride at The Christchurch Show after concerns were raised with the watchdog.

Cantabrians who attended the annual event were worried about the safety of fairground rides at the Agricultural and Pastoral Show (A&P Show) after patrons claimed they saw bolts falling out.

“Bolts were falling out of the rides,” one man claimed on social media.

“These bolts hold the arms for the rollercoaster track. One fell off completely during the time I watched and there were multiple loose bolts on other support arms.”

Images shared to a local Facebook page showed one bolt that had nearly worked free, and a bolt lying on the ground.

Another parent said: “I wouldn’t let me kids on half the rides even if they were free”.

Organisers of the A&P Show have been approached for comment.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

