Maniototo farmer Stu Duncan (left) The Country's Jamie Mackay, and Mid Canterbury Duncan Humm at the Christchurch Show.
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay is at the 161st Christchurch A & P Show, where he catches up with a cast of thousands.
On with the show:
Sir David Carter:
The Canterbury A&P Association chairman used to be the Speaker of the House, so we asked him what he would’ve done about yesterday’s events in Parliament before getting his thoughts on the main event at Christchurch.
Today’s farmer panel is at the Christchurch Show; one’s up from the Maniototo for the races and the other’s arrived from Mid Canterbury to talk venison.
Craig Wiggins:
The founder of Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate and the Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust has taken on another role today — Clerk of the Course at Addington — he explains what it’s all about.
Image 1 of 4: Canterbury A&P Association chairman Sir David Carter stops for a chat and a cuppa with The Country.
Phoebe Nicholls and Ben Trevelyan:
Toyota New Zealand’s marketing guru and Miles Toyota Christchurch’s new vehicle sales consultant are at the show for the launch of the Hilux Hybrid Tour, where said vehicle will be towing a 3.5-tonne sign around New Zealand to prove its grunt.