Kate Acland:

Beef + Lamb NZ’s chairwoman says she is attending show number 20 “at least”. She gives an overview of the sheep and beef markets, including green shoots and Trump tariffs.





Stu Duncan and Duncan Humm:

Today’s farmer panel is at the Christchurch Show; one’s up from the Maniototo for the races and the other’s arrived from Mid Canterbury to talk venison.

Craig Wiggins:

The founder of Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate and the Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust has taken on another role today — Clerk of the Course at Addington — he explains what it’s all about.

Image 1 of 4 : Canterbury A&P Association chairman Sir David Carter stops for a chat and a cuppa with The Country.

Phoebe Nicholls and Ben Trevelyan:

Toyota New Zealand’s marketing guru and Miles Toyota Christchurch’s new vehicle sales consultant are at the show for the launch of the Hilux Hybrid Tour, where said vehicle will be towing a 3.5-tonne sign around New Zealand to prove its grunt.

Barry Soper:

Newstalk ZB senior political correspondent wraps up a tense week, including the disruption in Parliament yesterday.

Rowena Duncum:

The Country’s former executive producer was in Mystery Creek last night at a function to farewell Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation after nearly 30 years of involvement with the iconic event.

