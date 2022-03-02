Voyager 2021 media awards
The biggest Covid 19 question: What comes after Omicron?

9 minutes to read
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the outbreak to 142,321, with 123,836 of these still currently active. Video / NZ Herald

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

This week marks four months since South African scientists detected a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus – later named Omicron. Jamie Morton asks what's coming next.

Over the weekend, scientists reported something that wouldn't

