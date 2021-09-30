The 90% project: Hastings councillors' vaccination song - Passion and Pfizer in their veins

Hastings District councillors have a catchy new tune to encourage Covid-19 vaccine uptake Video / Hastings District Council

There's equal parts passion and Pfizer vaccine flowing through the veins of Hastings district councillors and their bid to inoculate their community is going (somewhat) viral online.

Led by guitar maestro councillor Henare O'Keefe and an enthusiast mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, the council has created a tune to encourage the community to get its Covid vaccinations.

Hasting's District councillors encourage Hawke's Bay to vaccinate against Covid with a catchy chorus. Photo / Supplied

It includes shimmies your aunty would envy and a finale of jazz hands and pūkana, and the chorus of "vaccinate, before it's too late" is almost as catchy as Covid itself.

The song's lyrics includes a winning combination of repetition and rhyming couplets, another example being: "Get the needle, it's not sore. Get the needle, don't worry no more."

The song was released on Thursday and has received 140 likes and 16 shares on the council's Facebook page.