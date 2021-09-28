Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

The 90% Project: Act leader David Seymour's borders and bounty strategy to lift vaccination rates

5 minutes to read
Act party leader David Seymour on getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Video / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

Act Party leader David Seymour has called for the Government to deliver a Christmas present to New Zealanders overseas by opening the borders to them in time for Christmas, regardless of the vaccination rate.

In

