Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Act Party wants end to lockdowns, vaccinated Kiwis home MIQ-free by Xmas

Act Party leader David Seymour says the Government's focus on zero Covid-19 cases is no longer viable, and is calling for vaccinated travellers to be able to come home by Christmas.

The party released its Covid 3.0 strategy this morning, saying with the Delta variant the Government needed to move away from an "eradication" strategy, and suggested five changes of focus.

The Government has said it is pursuing an "elimination strategy", which is premised on zero tolerance to cases, not zero cases in itself.

Seymour said Act's plan would take the focus away from zero cases and move towards harm minimisation.

This meant doing away with lockdowns as a whole and moving "from isolating whole cities to isolating only those who it makes sense to isolate".

To enable this there also needed to be a move away from "chronic fear and uncertainty" towards freedom; a shift away from government-knows-best towards openness and involving business; and an overall strategic shift away from public health to wellbeing.

This plan was premised around the vaccination programme being defined as "complete".

Seymour said based on the current rate of about 50,000 doses a day, most eligible people aged over 12 should have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated by mid-November.

With some allowances, it was possible to say everybody could be vaccinated by mid-December.

By then Act's plan says the vaccine rollout could be deemed complete.

MIQ requirements would be dropped in time for people from low-risk countries who've met suitable testing and private isolation requirements to be allowed to return to the country for Christmas.

Asked about inequities in the rollout based on geography and socioeconomic factors, Seymour said along with setting a date acting as a further incentive, there should be more partnerships with local organisations and they should be empowered to offer financial incentives to people to get vaccinated.

The costs of lockdowns were also unequally felt with the wealthy often coming out even better off, Seymour said.

"There are equity issues whichever way you go and I think the inequity of lockdowns is something that hasn't been addressed as much as it should have been."

Seymour said New Zealand's focus on stamping out Covid-19 had been a "successful policy", allowing long periods of freedom, but Delta had changed the game and it was time to start planning for life beyond lockdowns.

"With the eradication [sic] strategy no longer viable, there needs to be a change of approach," he said.

"Delta has changed the game, with the lockdowns no longer short, no longer sharp, and the periods of freedom likely to be shorter. All the while, isolation remains a growing problem."

Act released its Covid-19 policy a day before National launches its own Covid-19 plan.

Seymour said this was intentional as he wanted the party to have a "full range of ideas" for their plan.

- additional reporting RNZ