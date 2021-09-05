Terror attack: Police give update on LynnMall stabbing victims

The ISIS supporter who stabbed at least five shoppers in an Auckland supermarket before being shot dead can now be identified.

The ISIS supporter who stabbed at least five shoppers in an Auckland supermarket before being shot dead can now be identified.

Police say two victims of the West Auckland supermarket terror attack remain in a critical but stable condition, while a third has improved today at the Auckland City Hospital critical ward.

One other person in the hospital remains stable, says Police Assistant Commissioner Investigations Lauano Sue Schwalger.

The person who was in Middlemore Hospital is now recovering at home after being discharged yesterday, and two others are at home with minor injuries.

"The victims have asked that their privacy be respected at this time," Schwalger said.

On Friday afternoon, a man went into a supermarket in New Lynn and stabbed several shoppers before he was gunned down by officers of a police anti-terror squad who were tailing him.

Schwalger says they continue to investigate and are providing reassurance in the community after the attack.

Each victim has a dedicated police liaison officer providing support to them and their families.

An "exhaustive" scene examination taking place at the Countdown Lynn Mall is expected to be completed tomorrow.

"The focus of the forensic examination of the offender's home is the accommodation annexe of the premises," Schwalger said. The Herald understands he was living in a mosque.

She also said the investigation team has spoken to many witnesses and this will continue in the coming days.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has photos and videos of it should call 105 and quote "Operation Rally".

An online portal has also been set up at https://rally.nzpolice.org.