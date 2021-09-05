Terror: Refugees and minorities fearful after LynnMall attack, says NGO

There was a continued police presence at Lynn Mall in West Auckland after the terror attack on September 3. Photo / Alex Burton

There was a continued police presence at Lynn Mall in West Auckland after the terror attack on September 3. Photo / Alex Burton

A Wellington charity for former refugees says many are fearful the New Lynn supermarket terror attack will have negative repercussions for them and their communities.

ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum general manager Jacqueline Wilton says their hearts are with the seven victims of the attack on Friday, their families and friends, and all those affected by the atrocity.

On Friday a man went into a New Lynn Countdown and stabbed shoppers before he was gunned down by police. Authorities have revealed that he came to New Zealand as a student in 2011 and was granted refugee status in 2013.

The act of hatred was the work of an individual and not supported by or representative of refugee background communities in Aotearoa who are "inordinately community minded, law-abiding and peaceful members of our society", Wilton said in a media statement.

"Our minority groups are overwhelmingly condemning this act of terrorism."

She also reminded New Zealanders to show solidarity and stand together against hatred at this time.

Wilton's message echoes an Instagram post by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier today.

"To all those who were impacted by the events on Friday - we're with you," Ardern said.

"This was an attack by an individual, not a culture, not a religion or an ethnicity, but an individual who was gripped by an ideology that is not supported by anyone here."

"We have it within our powers to ensure that the actions of an individual do not create a knock-on of hate, judgment and vitriol."

In her post, Ardern used an illustration by Wellington artist Ruby Jones, best known for her drawing of two women hugging after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

"I know New Zealand you will be kind, please wrap your arms around all of our victims," Ardern said.

Need help?

Call 1737 or visit https://1737.org.nz