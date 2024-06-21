Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Another man has been arrested in relation to a spate of assaults and aggravated robberies in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn in April and May.

This week a search warrant was conducted at a property in New Lynn for the last outstanding offender.

This 10th arrest was part of Operation Haumaru, which has been ongoing in the area.

Waitematā West area inspector Kelly Farrant said the level of violence seen in all of these incidents was appalling.

“Our Criminal Investigation Branch has worked hard to prioritise these investigations, identify and hold those committing these crimes to account,” she said.

“What we have seen is a small group of mostly young offenders that have committed a high level of harm.

“We want to reassure the community that police are continuing to conduct reassurance patrols at transport hubs, as well as ongoing prevention work with partner agencies and schools.”

A 21-year-old man was appearing in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with an aggravated robbery on Totara Ave on May 5.