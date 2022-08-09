Christchurch woke up to -4 degrees this morning. Photo / George Heard

Keep those winter woollies within reach — the snowy start to the week may have melted but frosts and chilly temperatures are expected to keep their grip on the southern region until Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it was likely to be the coldest week of the year for some.

"Most of Aotearoa can expect settled weather on Wednesday and Thursday aside from showers affecting the top of the country and a couple along the east coasts, though the real kicker is how cold it's going to be."

Most places in the South Island looked to remain in single-digit temperatures until the weekend, he said.

Severe frosts were experienced across the South Island this morning, MetService weather stations show many southern areas recording sub-zero temperatures including Christchurch at -4degC.

Alexandra was the coldest with -6degC, Queenstown, Invercargill and Mt Cook Village -5degC, and Blenheim -2degC.

According to the MetService, Dunedin and Invercargill recorded their coldest mornings of the year so far.

All South Island highways were open but local councils and Waka Kotahi were urging caution on roads.

The frosts are expected to continue for Christchurch for the next five days through to next Monday, with temperatures forecast to drop to -3degC most mornings.

