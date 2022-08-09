SH8 is closed between Fairlie and Lake Tekapo due to a serious crash. Photo / Supplied

One person has died in a three-truck crash in Burkes Pass on State Highway 8.

The accident happened at 8.50am on Tuesday morning and St John sent three vehicles to the scene.

Two patients were treated for minor conditions and did not require transportation to hospital. A third person has died.

Scene of serious road crash on Burkes Pass. Photo / Google

The accident happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

Snow has fallen in the area over the last couple of days in the southerly storm.

Police said the road will be shut for most of the day with the Serious Crash Unit investigating the accident and the trucks to be removed from the scene.

Lake Tekapo is covered in snow, Burkes Pass in the background. Photo / Supplied

Motorists travelling between Fairlie and Omarama will be forced to travel via the Waitaki Valley and State Highway 1.

More to come