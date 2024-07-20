Northlanders and holidaymakers were left frustrated after a new slip during the final weekend of the school holidays closed the highway less than one month after it was reopened.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said he’s feeling “the same frustrations as everyone in Northland”.

“We were promised the Brynderwyns would open up and there’d be no issues, and yet we’ve had a situation where it’s failed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the weather bomb has moved off the top of the North Island, leaving showers in its wake.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said showery conditions were expected for the North Island today with a trough passing across the island.

Here's a quick peek at the situation over the next couple of days 👀

“There could be a few thunderstorms across Northland and Auckland, mostly in the morning and the afternoon,” he said.

While southerlies are forecast to bring a few showers to the southern and eastern parts of the South Island.

Temperatures across the North Island were forecast to be mild today, Gulley said.

“It looks like much of the west-north-westerlies are forecast to be quite mild.”

“It’s going to be cool, but nothing unusual. We’re not expecting any unusual temperatures this time of year.”

Gullery said a south-west flow was expected to pass through New Zealand, starting late Monday and into Tuesday.

“There will be some showers across pretty much the south and east of the South Island and much of the North Island,” he said.