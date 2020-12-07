Temperatures near 30C in Hawke's Bay, and it's not even noon

Hastings had reached 28C and Napier 29.1C by lunchtime on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The heatwave's hit Hawke's Bay, and early.

The official thermometer for Napier was already at 29 degrees Celsius by 11am on Tuesday, temperatures could push into the 30s in parts of Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

The region is one of many parts of the country experiencing hot temperatures this second week of summer, with temperatures reaching 25.5C in Hastings by 9am.

MetService meterologist Stephen Glassey said temperatures have been hot in parts of Hawke's Bay, especially overnight with Napier's minimum overnight temperature at 22.4C.

"That's quite a decent temperature for a maximum, but that was the minimum last night."

The maximum forecast for Hastings today is 30C and Napier 29C but, by 12pm, Napier had already reached 29.1C and Hastings 28C.

Without the possibility of a sea breeze this afternoon, temperatures could push into the 30s, especially in non-coastal areas, he said.

Monday reached 28.9C in Hastings, the fourth-hottest in the country.