11 May, 2022 05:01 AM 2 minutes to read

Ormiston Town Centre say they are concerned about the increase in incidents after the shopping centre was targeted by thieves in a brazen ram raid. Video / Newshub

Two teenagers have been charged with burglary and a third person has been referred to Youth Aid following a ram raid at a shopping centre in Auckland's Ormiston last month.

This afternoon, police announced they have made multiple arrests and carried out a series of warrants as part of an investigation into a burglary in Ormiston last month.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, said six search warrants were issued.

"Today we have executed five warrants in Counties Manukau and one in Northland, which has resulted in the apprehension of three young people," Detective Inspector Bright said.

"We have charged two 15-year-olds with burglary and unlawfully takes, with a third young person being referred to Youth Aid."

The pair who have been charged will each appear in the Manukau and Whangārei Youth Courts.

"Additionally, investigators have summonsed a 22-year-old man to the Manukau District Court as part of our inquiries," Detective Inspector Bright said.

Last month, three stolen cars were used to ram-raid the entrance to the Ormiston shopping centre and smash into several shops in the early hours.

Shocking security footage showed cars hooning through the mall, endangering the lives of cleaners and a security guard who had to jump out of the way. More than a dozen young people then sprint after the cars.

The man is set to appear on May 19 on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Detective Inspector Bright said inquiries will continue and further enforcement action cannot be ruled out.

"I would like to acknowledge the ongoing hard work of our investigation staff into these incidents."

Several ram raids around the Auckland region in the past few weeks have targeted high-end retail stores in the central city, shopping malls and petrol stations.

A West Auckland petrol station was the latest store to be targeted by ram raid thieves overnight.

Police were called to the Mobil service station on West Coast Rd in Oratia, near Glen Eden, just after 2.30am.

The vehicle rammed into the side of the shop where the night-pay service usually operates.