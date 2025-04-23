Christopher Luxon visits Kiwi troops in the UK, NZ's economic recovery expected to be gradual and uneven and fears of more exclusion to gender minorities.

Police arrested two people after a firearm was discharged near a house in Cheviot.

A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old face charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

The community is concerned about poaching during the Roar period and is working with police.

Police have charged two people after an illegal hunting incident, which involved a firearm being discharged within 40m of a home north of Canterbury.

Police said they were notified of shots being fired from the road near a home in rural Cheviot in the early hours of March 29.

The incident reportedly woke the occupants of the house and was distressing for them, police said.

“Inquiries via CCTV have identified potential offenders and a search warrant was executed at a local property, where six rifles and 163 rounds of ammunition were seized.”