Teens charged after guns and ammunition seized in Cheviot, North Canterbury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Police arrested two people after a firearm was discharged near a house in Cheviot.
  • A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old face charges of unlawful possession of firearms.
  • The community is concerned about poaching during the Roar period and is working with police.

Police have charged two people after an illegal hunting incident, which involved a firearm being discharged within 40m of a home north of Canterbury.

Police said they were notified of shots being fired from the road near a home in rural Cheviot in the early hours of March 29.

The incident reportedly woke the occupants of the house and was distressing for them, police said.

“Inquiries via CCTV have identified potential offenders and a search warrant was executed at a local property, where six rifles and 163 rounds of ammunition were seized.”

Police arrested two people and seized firearms and ammunition after a firearm was discharged near a house in Cheviot. Photo / NZ Police
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

The second person was an 18-year-old man who was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

The 19-year-old is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on April 29, and the other teenager is due to appear on May 16.

Police said the rural Cheviot community, farmers and landowners are concerned by the amount of poaching during this Roar period and are actively working with the police to report any illegal activity or suspicious behaviour.

“We have heard our community who tell us they are frustrated by this type of behaviour, and we will not tolerate it,” police said.

