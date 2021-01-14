Teenage boy missing in Waikato River - police dive squad called in

A police dive squad is helping to search for a teenage boy missing in the Waikato River. Photo / Watercare

A police dive squad will resume the search for a teenager reported missing in the Waikato River yesterday evening.

Police confirmed the person missing in the river, near Ngāruawāhia, is a teenage boy.

"Unfortunately, he hasn't been located as yet and the search will continue this morning, with the assistance of the dive squad," a spokeswoman told the Herald.

It seems the teenager had earlier been enjoying a fun day out, as police said they were told the young man had been using a swing rope at the time.

Police were called to the scene about 5.15pm yesterday after reports a person had gone missing after entering the Waikato River.

It is understood family and members of the public have been combing the area in a bid to find the teen.

Water Safety New Zealand's year-to-date preventable drowning toll, as of Tuesday, stands at four deaths.

That figure stood at five preventable drownings the same time last year.

Of this year's drownings, three were related to swimming events while the other person drowned rescuing others.

Three of the drownings happened at lakes around the country, while one happened at a beach.