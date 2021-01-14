Person missing in Waikato River near Ngaruawahia

A person has gone missing after entering the Waikato River.
Police have been searching for a person who entered the river towards Ngaruawahia at about 5.15pm today, a spokeswoman said.
Read More
- Waikato River tragedy: Missing Hamilton man up-and-coming chef - NZ Herald
- Desperate rescue attempt fails: One person missing in Waikato River, dive squad called in for t...
- Waikato river tragedy: Missing Hamilton man Kayne Kohu's body found - NZ Herald
- Police dive squad finds body in search for missing Ngāruawāhia man - NZ Herald
"No one has been located at the moment."