New Zealand

Person missing in Waikato River near Ngaruawahia

A person has gone missing after entering the Waikato River near Ngaruawahia. Photo / File

A person has gone missing after entering the Waikato River.

Police have been searching for a person who entered the river towards Ngaruawahia at about 5.15pm today, a spokeswoman said.

"No one has been located at the moment."