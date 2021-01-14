Person dies after vehicle towing caravan rolls in South Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious single-vehicle crash in South Canterbury. Photo / File

One person has died in a crash involving a ute towing a caravan in Omarama.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle smash on Twizel-Omarama Road, at about 12.30pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person has died and another person sustained injuries and received medical attention.

The road will be closed and motorists should expect significant delays.

"Please continue to avoid the area and consider delaying travel."

The occupants of the ute that rolled were trapped in their vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were able to free them.