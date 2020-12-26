Teen hurt after Christmas Day hit and run; Blenheim police seeking vehicle

A 17-year-old pedestrian was hospitalised on Christmas Day after being involved in a hit and run.

Blenheim Police are seeking witnesses to the incident or the vehicle itself, a small, dark-coloured hatchback which was seen in the area at the time.

The 17-year-old was hit car near the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd about 11.45pm on December 25.

The car did not stop.

The young man is in a stable condition in hospital.

• If people have any information they are urged to ring 105 and quote file number 201226/9309.