Reihana Horohau Maitu Powell Hawea died at the scene of the head-on smash north of Ōtaki shortly after 11pm on Friday.

A 15-year-old has died after he drove a stolen ute on the wrong side of the road while fleeing police, crashing head-on with another vehicle.

Reihana Horohau Maitu Powell Hawea died at the scene of the crash north of Ōtaki on Friday night.

Two passengers in the ute were injured, one seriously and one critically, while four occupants of the other vehicle were either moderately or seriously injured.

The ute was connected to a robbery and was signalled to stop by police just south of Levin at 10.50pm.

The vehicle was observed turning back onto State Highway 1 from Waikanae, heading north in the southbound lane.

Within several minutes, police abandoned the pursuit due to the “manner of driving”. The crash happened soon after just south of Lawlors Rd at about 11.05pm.

A social media post by the boy’s grieving family described him as the “kindest and most loving boy ever”.

“You lived your life to the absolute fullest and we will all cherish every memory shared with you,” the post read.

No formal arrangements have been made for his funeral, the post read.

Acting Central District Commander Inspector Clifford Brown said police had referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard for such events.

“An outcome like this is never something police wants, and our thoughts are with those in the other vehicle who were needlessly injured,” said Brown.

Potential charges against those in the ute will be considered in due course.

The Police Serious Crash Unit attended and the incident will be fully investigated.

Hato Hone St John was alerted at 11.05pm and dispatched six ambulances, two managers, one rapid response unit, and one helicopter to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated six patients in total; three in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition who were transported by road, and one in a critical condition who was airlifted, all to Wellington hospital,” said a spokesperson.















