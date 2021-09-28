Teen charged with murder: Crash not all it seemed as Northland police investigate homicide near Ōkaihau

Specialist ESR investigators examine the area on Imms Rd where the badly injured man was found. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Specialist ESR investigators examine the area on Imms Rd where the badly injured man was found. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a seriously injured man was found in a crashed car near Ōkaihau on Monday night.

A homicide investigation is continuing on a rural road near Ōkaihau after the man - named by police as Ōkaihau local Michael John Biggins - was found seriously injured in what initially looked like a crash.

The incident was initially reported as a road accident in which a car had hit a tree on Imms Rd about 8.25pm on Monday.

The man died at the scene despite efforts of emergency services to save him.

Police said Biggin's was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss and officers were working to support them along with Victim Support.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland police, said inquiries into the crash had established the man's death was suspicious and a homicide investigation was launched.

Today police revealed that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with murder over the incident.

A 15-year-old boy appeared in the Kaikohe Youth Court this afternoon charged with murder by stabbing/cutting.

He appeared before Judge Greg Davis who remanded him in custody to the Korowai Manaaki youth unit in Auckland.

He is next due in the High Court, most likely in Whangārei, on October 14. No plea was entered.

Counsel Catherine Cull said there were issues around his fitness to plead and asked that reports be prepared ahead of his next appearance.

The boy cannot be identified because of his age.

A post mortem would be carried out along with formal identification procedures.

Yesterday the car was still at the scene, off Lake Rd just south of Ōkaihau, and covered by a tent while police continued their examination.

Police closed off Imms Rd about 200m from the junction with Lake Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Imms Rd was closed about 200m from the junction with Lake Rd with police making sure no one tried to cross the cordon.

Police activity was focused on a grass verge near a driveway where two tents had been set up to protect evidence.

Detectives and specialist ESR (Environmental Science and Research) investigators in white boiler suits could be seen at work.

An expert from the police Serious Crash Unit was also examining the scene.

Imms Rd is just south of Ōkaihau, near Lake Ōmāpere. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Johnston said the death would be upsetting for the Far North community.

''But please be assured that we have a team of detectives working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and to identify and locate the person or persons responsible so they can be held to account,'' Johnston said.

Police and Victim Support were assisting the victim's family.

Johnston urged anyone with information to contact police by visiting their local station or by calling 105 and quoting file number 210928/6273 or Operation Canoe.