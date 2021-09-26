Northland police seek help to solve violent incident

Northland police are investigating a fight in which a teenager was hit by a car and also stabbed in Kaikohe. Photo / NZME

Northland police are seeking public help to identify people involved in a fight during which a teenager was hit by a vehicle and also stabbed.

Violence broke out about 8.18pm on Thursday

on Mangakahia Rd, near Guerin St, in Kaikohe where a number of people were seen fighting with weapons for several minutes.

The weapons did not involve firearms.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said police were aware the incident may have been recorded by onlookers and were seeking their assistance as part of the investigation.

During the fight, he said a vehicle collided with people at the scene, knocking at least two people to the ground.

One of those knocked over, a teenage boy, had also been stabbed at the scene.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition, underwent surgery, and was in a stable condition yesterday.

Police went to the scene at the time and have been making inquiries.

Dalzell said police have been working with the local community to determine why the incident occurred and to identify those responsible.

"It is incredibly fortunate that this violent altercation did not result in further serious injuries or worse, become a homicide investigation."

An online portal https://kwik.nzpolice.org/ has been set up for people to submit photos or video to the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 quoting the file number 210923/4363 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.